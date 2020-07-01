UrduPoint.com
US Authorities To Remove Emancipation Memorial In Boston In Wake Of Anti-Racism Protests

US Authorities to Remove Emancipation Memorial in Boston in Wake of Anti-Racism Protests

BOSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The authorities of the US city of Boston have decided to remove the Emancipation Memorial which depicts an African American slave and the 16th US president, Abraham Lincoln, from a park where it was installed in the 19th century.

Lincoln is known for his role in the abolition of slavery in the United States.

"Tonight the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously to remove the bronze figurative elements of The Emancipation Group statue from its location in Park Square," the municipal authorities wrote on Twitter.

It is still unclear when the monument will be demolished. The commission is also looking into moving it to another place where it will be accessible to people.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect monuments that have become a major target for protesters during a month of violent clashes and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

According to Trump's order, those found guilty of vandalizing statues and monuments could face 10 years in jail.

