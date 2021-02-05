MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US authorities have violated the rights of Russian citizen Oksana Vovk, also known as Mira Terada, by not deporting her back to Russia right after her prison term ended on January 29, Russian Civic Chamber member Maria Butina told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Butina, who herself had experience of imprisonment in the United States, sent a letter to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) asking them to arrange the deportation of Vovk. After that, Alabama's Pickens County sheriff's office told Sputnik that Vovk had left a detention facility in Alabama to be deported to Russia after serving her prison term.

"She is not a US citizen, she doesn't have a green card and due to that she should have been deported right after her term ended. Unfortunately, instead of this, she was released from one prison and was moved to another prison. Neither her mother nor the consuls for almost a week didn't know where she was being held. Then it turns out that she is being held in the other prison and after that she will be transferred to a third prison, this time immigration prison. This violates human rights, she should be deported immediately, they have no grounds to hold her. However, when it concerns Russian citizens, the United States have a remarkably slow-paced approach towards bureaucracy procedures concerning the deportation back to the homeland.

That is why I appealed to the ICE to ask for a speedy deportation of Mira, she has a severe infection," Butina said.

Russian citizens regularly face biased treatment when being investigated in the United States, the Russian Civic Chamber member noted.

"The US authorities have responded to the Russian consul and claim that she [Vovk] has to write a request for voluntary deportation and for that she needs a lawyer. So they are mocking her and protracting her imprisonment," Butina added.

When asked whether she was aware of the sheriff's comment that Vovk had left the detention facility, Butina replied that the US authorities were most likely transferring her to yet another jail.

"I will congratulate her when she arrives in Moscow, before that I do not trust them," the Civic Chamber member said, referring to the US authorities.

According to Butina, Terada has shown good conduct while in custody.

Terada was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the United States in June 2019 on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. Last December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring for money laundering.

The US penitentiary system does not normally consider the time spent in pre-trial custody in other countries, but might choose to reduce the sentence if inmates demonstrate good conduct.