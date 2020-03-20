UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorities Will Not Free Inmates Due To COVID-19 Without Court Order - Prison Bureau

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Authorities Will Not Free Inmates Due to COVID-19 Without Court Order - Prison Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US authorities will not release prisoners early who have contracted the coronavirus without a judicial order, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Public Affairs Division official Justin Long told Sputnik.

US human rights groups have demanded the early release of prisoners who test positive for the virus, which has killed more than 150 Americans as of Thursday.

"If you are referring to reducing an inmate's sentence as a result of COVID-19, there is no provision in federal law to allow for reducing the sentence of an offender, absent a judicial order," Long said.

In response to COVID-19, he added, the BOP has instituted a comprehensive management approach that includes screening, treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures.

The bureau has stocked up sufficient supplies to meet the sanitary and medical demands of the crisis, Long continued.

In the United States, 11,274 individuals have contracted the virus and 157 died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Education Died United States Bank Of Punjab From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

4 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

4 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

6 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.