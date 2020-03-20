US Authorities Will Not Free Inmates Due to COVID-19 Without Court Order - Prison Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US authorities will not release prisoners early who have contracted the coronavirus without a judicial order, Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Public Affairs Division official Justin Long told Sputnik.

US human rights groups have demanded the early release of prisoners who test positive for the virus, which has killed more than 150 Americans as of Thursday.

"If you are referring to reducing an inmate's sentence as a result of COVID-19, there is no provision in federal law to allow for reducing the sentence of an offender, absent a judicial order," Long said.

In response to COVID-19, he added, the BOP has instituted a comprehensive management approach that includes screening, treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures.

The bureau has stocked up sufficient supplies to meet the sanitary and medical demands of the crisis, Long continued.

In the United States, 11,274 individuals have contracted the virus and 157 died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.