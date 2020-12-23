US Authorizes 2 Intelligence Aircraft Sale to Kazakhstan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it has approved a sale to Kazakhstan of two aircraft with intelligence equipment for more than $128 million.

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on yesterday," the statement said.

Kazakhstan requested to buy two King Air B300ER Scorpion Aircraft with Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Mission Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $128.

1 million.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Central Asia," the statement said.

The deal will improve Kazakhstan's capability to meet current and future threats and will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the statement added.