UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Authorizes 2 Intelligence Aircraft Sale To Kazakhstan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Authorizes 2 Intelligence Aircraft Sale to Kazakhstan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it has approved a sale to Kazakhstan of two aircraft with intelligence equipment for more than $128 million.

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on yesterday," the statement said.

Kazakhstan requested to buy two King Air B300ER Scorpion Aircraft with Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Mission Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $128.

1 million.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Central Asia," the statement said.

The deal will improve Kazakhstan's capability to meet current and future threats and will not alter the basic military balance in the region, the statement added.

Related Topics

Sale Buy Progress United States Kazakhstan Congress Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

8 minutes ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

8 minutes ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

22 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

22 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs strict monitoring of develo ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meets With French ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.