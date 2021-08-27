US Authorizes 3 More Military Bases to House Up to 50,000 Afghan Evacuees - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The US has authorized three more domestic military bases to be used as temporary housing for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees, Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

"Today the Department of Defense can announce that it has authorized Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Fort Pickett, Virginia, and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico to provide additional support to the US mission to evacuate Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) applicants, their families, and other at-risk individuals," Kirby said.

US Northern Command said on Friday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed them to provide the State Department with temporary housing and sustainment for up to 50,000. The three aforementioned bases will join four others that have already been authorized in providing this support.