US Authorizes Accounting, Consulting Services To Russia Until July 7 - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States is allowing US firms and individuals to provide accounting, trust and corporate formation and management consulting services to Russia through July 7, the Department of Treasury said on Sunday.

These services are part of a new US package of sanctions against Russia announced by a senior administration official earlier on Sunday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of the exportation, reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States, or by a United States person, wherever located, of accounting, trust and corporate formation, or management consulting services to any person located in the Russian Federation that are prohibited by section 1(a)(ii) of Executive Order 14071 are authorized through 12:01 a.

m. eastern daylight time, July 7, 2022," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

The United States also authorizes US firms or individuals to provide credit rating and auditing services to Russia through August 20, according to the Treasury Department.

