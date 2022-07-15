UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy For Europe GmbH - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 12:15 AM

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - Treasury

The United States is authorizing transactions with German energy conglomerate SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH through December 16, 2022 despite sanctions imposed in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States is authorizing transactions with German energy conglomerate SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH through December 16, 2022 despite sanctions imposed in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (formerly known as Gazprom Germania GmbH), or any entity in which SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited ... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 16, 2022," Treasury Department said in a general license.

The license does not authorize transactions otherwise prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, the Treasury Department added.

