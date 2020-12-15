US Authorizes Antigen Test as First At-Home Diagnostic Test for COVID-19 - FDA

UrduPoint.com
Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US government has approved the first diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus that can be purchased over the counter and used privately at home, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter (OTC) fully at-home diagnostic test for COVID-19, the release said.

The FDA said the test is authorized for individuals two years of age or older, including those not showing symptoms.

"Today's authorization is a major milestone in diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

By authorizing a test for over- the-counter use, the FDA allows it to be sold in places like drug stores, where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in the release.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is a rapid, lateral flow antigen test, a type that runs a liquid sample along a surface with reactive molecules. The test detects fragments of proteins of the coronavirus from a nasal swab sample from any individual two years of age or older, the release added.

