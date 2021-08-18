UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes COVID-19 Booster For All Americans Starting Sept 20 - Health Dept

US Authorizes COVID-19 Booster for All Americans Starting Sept 20 - Health Dept

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday that all Americans will be able to receive booster shots starting September 20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday that all Americans will be able to receive booster shots starting September 20.

"We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual's second dose," the HHS said in a statement.

"At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster."

At the same time, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that there is no need in booster shots right now and added that further research into the matter was needed.

