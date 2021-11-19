US authorizes Covid boosters for all over 18s: Pfizer, Moderna

The United States on Friday extended the authorization of Covid vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older, six months after the completion of their primary vaccination series, Pfizer and Moderna said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Friday extended the authorization of Covid vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older, six months after the completion of their Primary vaccination series, Pfizer and Moderna said.

"This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing Covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.