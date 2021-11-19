UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Covid Boosters For All Over 18s

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:55 PM

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older on Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older on Friday.

Boosters were previously available to the immune compromised, over 65s, people at high risk of severe disease and people in high risk occupations.

The new decision "helps to provide continued protection against Covid-19, including the serious consequences that can occur, such as hospitalization and death," said acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

"This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing Covid-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," added Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

The FDA said it based its decision on strong immune response data from hundreds of people dosed with the two vaccines.

Pfizer also carried out a clinical trial involving 10,000 people aged over 16 which found that the booster showed an efficacy against symptomatic infection of more than 95 percent compared to those who did not receive a booster.

This study was not cited by the FDA in making its decision, but it could nevertheless indicate the Pfizer vaccine works best as a three-dose shot -- or that the three-week time interval between first and second dose was never long enough to induce the best immune response.

Both vaccines are available to people six months after completing their Primary series.

