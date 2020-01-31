UrduPoint.com
US Authorizes Departure Of Non-Emergency Diplomatic Staff From China - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Authorizes Departure of Non-Emergency Diplomatic Staff From China - Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The United States has authorized voluntary departure of non-emergency diplomatic staff from China amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the US Embassy in Beijing said in an alert on Thursday.

"On January 29, 2020, the [State] Department allowed for the voluntary departure of non-emergency personnel and family members of US government employees," the alert said.

