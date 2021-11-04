UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Exit Of US Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:38 PM

US Authorizes Exit of US Staff From Ethiopia Amid Escalating Conflict - Embassy

Part of the US government staff in Ethiopia and their family members can voluntarily leave the country amid internal armed conflict and civil unrest, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Part of the US government staff in Ethiopia and their family members can voluntarily leave the country amid internal armed conflict and civil unrest, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa said on Thursday.

"On November 3, the Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages," the US embassy in Ethiopia said in a statement.

The embassy suggested that the US citizens consider departing from the country, since "incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence may occur without warning."

The embassy said that the US citizens planning to remain "should ensure they have sufficient provisions stocked in case they need to shelter in place," noting that "further escalation is likely, and may cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts and travel disruptions.

"

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF rebels have been engaged in year-long hostilities over control of the northern part of the country. The rebels are moving southward, having taken control of the town of Kombolcha on October 31, located less than 370 kilometers (230 miles) north of the capital of Addis Ababa. This development was one of the factors prompting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to declare a state of emergency in Ethiopia as the rebels gradually advance toward the capital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Addis Ababa Ethiopia May October November Family From Government

Recent Stories

PML-N submits resolution for establishment of Haza ..

PML-N submits resolution for establishment of Hazara province

6 minutes ago
 PM wishes Hindu community a 'Happy Diwali'

PM wishes Hindu community a 'Happy Diwali'

6 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation: Force For Positive Busines ..

Digital Transformation: Force For Positive Business Change

11 minutes ago
 Rohit Sharma says India is not a bad team

Rohit Sharma says India is not a bad team

14 minutes ago
 PPP failed to issue even health cards to Sindh peo ..

PPP failed to issue even health cards to Sindh people: Farrukh

6 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges end to 'reckless ' war as Et ..

UN rights chief urges end to 'reckless ' war as Ethiopian conflict escalates

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.