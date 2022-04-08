UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Export Of Tech Related To Internet Communications To Russia - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 05:30 AM

US Authorizes Export of Tech Related to Internet Communications to Russia - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States authorizes the exportation and sale to Russia of services, software, and technology relevant to the exchange of communications over the Internet, the US Treasury Department said.

"The exportation or reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States or by US persons, wherever located, to the Russian Federation of services, software, hardware, or technology incident to the exchange of communications over the internet, such as instant messaging, videoconferencing, chat and email, social networking, sharing of photos, movies, and documents, web browsing, blogging, web hosting, and domain name registration services, that is prohibited by the RuHSR, is authorized," the Treasury said in a notice on Thursday.

