US Authorizes New $400Mln Security Assistance Package for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) A new US security assistance package for Ukraine totaling $400 million has been authorized and includes air defense systems and artillery rounds among other capabilities, Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $400 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," Singh said during a press briefing.

The new package includes Missiles for HAWK air defense systems; four Avenger air defense systems and 192 Stinger missiles; additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 21,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), as well as demolition equipment for obstacle clearing and cold weather protective gear, Singh added.