UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes New $400Mln Security Assistance Package For Ukraine - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Authorizes New $400Mln Security Assistance Package for Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) A new US security assistance package for Ukraine totaling $400 million has been authorized and includes air defense systems and artillery rounds among other capabilities, Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $400 million to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," Singh said during a press briefing.

The new package includes Missiles for HAWK air defense systems; four Avenger air defense systems and 192 Stinger missiles; additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 21,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), as well as demolition equipment for obstacle clearing and cold weather protective gear, Singh added.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine Vehicles Million

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

18 minutes ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

18 minutes ago
 Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

50 minutes ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

50 minutes ago
 US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missi ..

US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missile Tests, Nuclear Test - White ..

52 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine t ..

White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine to Enter Peace Talks With Russi ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.