US Authorizes Possible $125.13Mln Sale of Javelin Missiles to United Kingdom - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United States has granted preliminary approval for a $125.13 million sale of Javelin anti-tank missiles to the United Kingdom, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Kingdom of Javelin Missiles for an estimated cost of $125.

13 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," DSCA said in a statement.

The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the US by improving the security of a NATO ally, the statement said.

The sale will neither alter the basic military balance in the region nor degrade the US' defense readiness, the statement added.