US Authorizes Possible $13.9Bln Sale of 36 F-15 Aircraft to Indonesia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The US government authorized the possible sale of $13.9 billion worth of F-15 aircraft and related defense equipment to Indonesia, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Thursday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Indonesia of F-15ID Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $13.9 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," DSCA said in a press release.

The proposed sale will improve Indonesia's capability to meet current and future threats and will not alter the basic military balance in the region or adversely impact US defense readiness, DSCA also said.