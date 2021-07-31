US Authorizes Possible $83.5Mln Sale of Up to 300 Javelin Missiles to Thailand - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The US State Department has approved a possible $83.5 million sale of 300 Javelin missiles to Thailand, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Thailand of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $83.5 million," the Defense Department said in a press release.