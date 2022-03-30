US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

The US government authorized a second booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the elderly and the immunocompromised, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The US government authorized a second booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the elderly and the immunocompromised, the food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.

"A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine," the FDA said in a statement.

The current evidence, the release added, indicates there is some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes and the second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for higher-risk individuals.

The FDA previously authorized a single booster to all individuals aged 12 and over who completed the three-dose Primary vaccination series.

The FDA "strongly" encouraged all adults to get the initial booster dose because it is critical to protect against severe outcomes.