US Authorizes Services to Russia Needed for Internet-Based Communication - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The United States authorizes the exportation of services to Russia that is needed for the exchange of communications over the internet, the US Department of Treasury said on Sunday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, the exportation or reexportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the United States or by US persons, wherever located, to the Russian Federation of services, software, hardware, or technology incident to the exchange of communications over the internet, such as instant messaging, videoconferencing, chat and email, social networking, sharing of photos, movies, and documents, web browsing, blogging, web hosting, and domain name registration services, that is prohibited by the RuHSR, is authorized," the Treasury said in a notice.