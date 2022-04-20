UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Transactions In Support Of NGO Projects In Ukraine, Russia Despite Sanctions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Authorizes Transactions in Support of NGO Projects in Ukraine, Russia Despite Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The US Treasury issued on Tuesday a general license that authorizes transactions in support of humanitarian projects in Ukraine or Russia despite sanctions imposed on Moscow for its special military operation in Ukraine.

"(1) Activities to support humanitarian projects to meet basic human needs in Ukraine or the Russian Federation, including drought and flood relief; food, nutrition, and medicine distribution; the provision of health services; assistance for vulnerable or displaced populations, including individuals with disabilities and the elderly; and environmental programs," the text of the license read.

The license also authorizes an array of other transactions, including those to support democracy building, education, international exchanges, health and food security projects in Ukraine and Russia, according to the document.

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Moscow Flood Russia Democracy Drought

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

1 hour ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

2 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.