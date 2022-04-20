US Authorizes Transactions in Support of NGO Projects in Ukraine, Russia Despite Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The US Treasury issued on Tuesday a general license that authorizes transactions in support of humanitarian projects in Ukraine or Russia despite sanctions imposed on Moscow for its special military operation in Ukraine.

"(1) Activities to support humanitarian projects to meet basic human needs in Ukraine or the Russian Federation, including drought and flood relief; food, nutrition, and medicine distribution; the provision of health services; assistance for vulnerable or displaced populations, including individuals with disabilities and the elderly; and environmental programs," the text of the license read.

The license also authorizes an array of other transactions, including those to support democracy building, education, international exchanges, health and food security projects in Ukraine and Russia, according to the document.