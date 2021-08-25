US Authorizes Transactions With Iran Involving Education Services, Software - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The US Treasury Department on Tuesday issued an updated general license that authorizes the exportation of graduate level educational services and software with respect to Iranian students through September 1, 2022.

The license is aimed at Iranian students who are currently not present in the United States, but have been granted a US visa and require access to online educational services as part of their graduate courses necessary to complete the degree requirements in the humanities, social sciences, law, introductory science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the Treasury Department said.

However, the license does not authorize the exportation or re-exportation of any such services or software for the benefit of the Iranian government or any other entity related to it, the Treasury Department added.

The US government has for decades imposed sanctions against Iran with the situation deteriorating in the early 2000s when Iran began developing its nuclear program. The move resulted in the US government - and the international community - imposing numerous new sanctions against that have significantly affected Iran's economy.