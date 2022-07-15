UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related To Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 12:15 AM

The United States has issued a general license authorizing transactions with Russia related to fertilizers, seeds and food crops, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States has issued a general license authorizing transactions with Russia related to fertilizers, seeds and food crops, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"For the purposes of this general license, agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices are defined as follows: Agricultural commodities.

(They) are intended for use as: Food for humans (including raw, processed, and packaged foods; live animals; vitamins and minerals; food additives or supplements; and bottled drinking water) or animals (including animal feeds); Seeds for food crops; Fertilizers or organic fertilizers; or Reproductive materials (such as live animals, fertilized eggs, embryos, and semen) for the production of food animals," the statement said.

