US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related To Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

July 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United States has issued a general license authorizing transactions with Russia related to fertilizers, seeds and food crops, the Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday.

"For the purposes of this general license, agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices are defined as follows: Agricultural commodities. (They) are intended for use as: Food for humans (including raw, processed, and packaged foods; live animals; vitamins and minerals; food additives or supplements; and bottled drinking water) or animals (including animal feeds); Seeds for food crops; Fertilizers or organic fertilizers; or Reproductive materials (such as live animals, fertilized eggs, embryos, and semen) for the production of food animals," the statement said.

The new guidance comes amid mounting concerns about US sanctions impeding the sale of Russian food and fertilizer. Assistant Treasury Secretary for business Affairs Ramin Toloui in a June 22 call with reporters admitted that US officials were worried about "over compliance" with its sanctions, and emphasized that Washington does not want its measures to create impediments for countries purchasing Russian food and fertilizer.

"The United States has not imposed sanctions on the exportation of agricultural commodities from, to, or involving Russia, so providing insurance or reinsurance related to the transportation or shipping of these products is not prohibited," the Treasury said in its new guidance.

World leaders and international organizations have been sounding the alarm over an imminent and large-scale food crisis due to the situation Ukraine, supply chain disruptions and derailed crop production in one of the largest gain producers in the world. Russia and Ukraine account for an estimated 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of maize, and 76% of sunflower.

