US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US authorized certain transactions with the Taliban in order to allow for the flow of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The Treasury in an executive order said transactions involving the Taliban or the Haqqani Network or related entities that are typically under sanctions will be authorized that are related to the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The order said the transactions include those conducted with the US government and the UN along with a few other international development banks and organizations.