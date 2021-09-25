UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related To Humanitarian Activities - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:56 AM

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Treasury

The US authorized certain transactions with the Taliban in order to allow for the flow of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US authorized certain transactions with the Taliban in order to allow for the flow of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

The Treasury in an executive order said transactions involving the Taliban or the Haqqani Network or related entities that are typically under sanctions will be authorized that are related to the provision of humanitarian assistance.

The order said the transactions include those conducted with the US government and the UN along with a few other international development banks and organizations.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Haqqani Network Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

55 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.