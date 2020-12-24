UrduPoint.com
US Authorizes Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Through July 21, 2021 - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The US government has issued a license authorizing transactions with Venezuela's state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) until June 21, 2021, the Department of the Treasury said in a notice on Wednesday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, on or after July 21, 2021, all transactions related to, the provision of financing for, and other dealings in the Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. 2020 8.5 Percent bond that would be prohibited by ... Executive Order 13835 of May 21, 2018 ... are authorized," the notice said.

This general license does not authorize any transactions or activities prohibited by other documents, the notice added.

