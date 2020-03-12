US Authorizes Until May 20 Wind-Down Operations with Sanctioned Rosneft Subsidiaries

The United States issued a license on Thursday authorizing until May 20 wind-down operations with two Rosneft brokerages, Rosneft Trading S.A. and TNK Trading International S.A., sanctioned over their operations with Venezuela's oil, the US Treasury announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United States issued a license on Thursday authorizing until May 20 wind-down operations with two Rosneft brokerages, Rosneft Trading S.A. and TNK Trading International S.A., sanctioned over their operations with Venezuela's oil, the US Treasury announced.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions and activities prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.

) 13850 of November 1, 2018, as amended by E.O. 13857 of January 25, 2019, and incorporated into the Venezuela Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 591 (the VSR), that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Rosneft Trading S.A. or TNK Trading International S.A., or any entity in which Rosneft Trading S.A. or TNK Trading International S.A. owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 20, 2020," the license said.