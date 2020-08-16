UrduPoint.com
US Authorizes Use Of Saliva Test For COVID-19 - FDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The United States' food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new COVID-19 testing method based on analyzing saliva samples.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Yale school of Public Health for its SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test, which uses a new method of processing saliva samples when testing for COVID-19 infection," the FDA said in a statement.

According to the Johns Hopkins University database, the US has a total of 5,354,664 cases, with a death toll of 169,405.

