US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The US government is authorizing wind-down transactions with the Russian technology company Akvarius through October 15, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of any transaction involving Limited Liability COmpany Group of Companies Akvarius (Aquarius), or any entity in which Aquarius owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, October 15, 2022," OFAC said in a general license.