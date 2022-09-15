UrduPoint.com

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 09:00 PM

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Treasury

The US government is authorizing wind-down transactions with the Russian technology company Akvarius through October 15, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The US government is authorizing wind-down transactions with the Russian technology company Akvarius through October 15, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of any transaction involving Limited Liability COmpany Group of Companies Akvarius (Aquarius), or any entity in which Aquarius owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited... are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, October 15, 2022," OFAC said in a general license.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company October All Government

Recent Stories

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agricultur ..

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

2 minutes ago
 Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During ..

Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During Putin's Visit to Samarkand - ..

3 minutes ago
 Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Min ..

Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

3 minutes ago
 US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Ser ..

US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Tr ..

3 minutes ago
 IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia ..

IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia to Abandon ZNPP - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.