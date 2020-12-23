US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions With GAZ Group Until January 26, 2022 - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States has authorized a wind-down period for transactions with the Russian automotive conglomerate GAZ Group until January 26, 2022, the US Treasury Department said in a letter on Wednesday.

"[A]ll transactions and activities otherwise prohibited by the Ukraine Related Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 589, that are ordinarily incident and necessary (1) to divest or transfer debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group to a non-US person, or (2) to facilitate the transfer of debt, equity, or other holdings in GAZ Group by a non-US person to another non-US person, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, January 26, 2022," the letter said.