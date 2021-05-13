US Auto Association Says Expects More Average Gas Price Fluctuation Due to Colonial Hack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The American automobile Association (AAA) expects further fluctuation in average gas price in the United States caused by the recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, an AAA spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The national average is likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational," the spokesperson said.

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last week led to fuel shortages across several US states. On Wednesday, Colonial Pipeline announced it would resume operations, but it will take a few days to get things back on track.

"From the time the pipeline was taken offline on Friday until Thursday morning, the national gas price average increased 7 cents," the AAA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the disruption pushed the average price to $3.02 this week - the highest since October 2014.

Motorists in affected areas, including in the US states of Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, can expect to see few more days of limited fuel supply, the spokesperson said.

"For Memorial Day and summer travel, it is important to know there is ample gas supply in the United States," the spokesperson added.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said earlier that delivery of fuel through the pipeline will resume normal operations by the week's end.