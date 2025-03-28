US Auto Industry Stunned By Tariffs Meant To Save It
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 10:20 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The 25 percent tariffs on automobiles announced by President Donald Trump are meant to revitalize American industry, but Detroit's giants were stunned Thursday by their scale and faced a beating on Wall Street.
While the implementation of the tariffs had been anticipated for weeks, their details surprised manufacturers and experts as the levies will not only apply to imports of finished vehicles but parts as well.
That will be particularly painful because the sector relies on a complex global supply chain, sometimes involving multiple border crossings, with assembly in one country of parts manufactured in others.
The levies kick in April 3 at 04:01 GMT, according to the decree signed by the Republican president on Wednesday.
The manufacturing process at Ford and General Motors depends largely on a highly complex back-and-forth between the United States, Mexico, and Canada -- the three countries linked by the USMCA, a free trade agreement signed by Trump during his first term.
However, Trump's decree doesn't provide exemptions for imports under USMCA, dashing industry hopes that car parts would be spared.
The tariffs include "crucial parts" -- engines, transmissions, powertrains, and electrical components are on the list that could be expanded.
Parts not originally manufactured in the United States will face 25 percent tariffs just like finished foreign vehicles.
The White House noted that of the 16 million new vehicles sold in the United States last year, half were assembled in the country but contained only 40-50 percent American-made components.
It also said the trade deficit for automotive parts was $93.5 billion.
