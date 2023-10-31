Open Menu

US Auto Workers Union Reaches Tentative Deal With GM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US auto workers union reaches tentative deal with GM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The US auto workers union reached a tentative agreement with General Motors on a new labor contract Monday, a source close to negotiations told AFP, paving the way to ending a six-week strike at major car manufacturers.

The GM deal makes it the final "Big Three" automaker -- after Stellantis and Ford -- to come to a pact with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

The UAW launched the strike on September 15, marking the first simultaneous work stoppage of the three carmakers.

Workers were pushing for higher wages and other improvements, in particular relating to the transition to making electric vehicles.

Asked on Monday if a preliminary agreement had been reached between both sides, a source familiar with the talks replied "yes," without providing further details.

Negotiations with GM took place on Sunday night and into the early morning, according to CNBC.

The deal's terms are generally similar to earlier agreements with Ford and Stellantis, including a 25 percent hourly pay raise and cost-of-living adjustments, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

GM and the union declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

At its height, the strike mobilized more than 45,000 of the UAW's 146,000 members working for the Big Three automakers.

"For months we've said that record profits mean record contracts," UAW President Shawn Fain said in an earlier statement, after the preliminary deal with Ford was reached.

"And UAW family, our Stand Up Strike has delivered," he added.

Related Topics

Big Three Vehicles Car September Sunday Family Agreement Ford General Motors

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

3 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

3 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

3 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

3 hours ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

3 hours ago
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

3 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

3 hours ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

3 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

3 hours ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World