US auto workers union reaches tentative deal with GM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The US auto workers union reached a tentative agreement with General Motors on a new labor contract Monday, a source close to negotiations told AFP, paving the way to ending a six-week strike at major car manufacturers.

The GM deal makes it the final "Big Three" automaker -- after Stellantis and Ford -- to come to a pact with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

The UAW launched the strike on September 15, marking the first simultaneous work stoppage of the three carmakers.

Workers were pushing for higher wages and other improvements, in particular relating to the transition to making electric vehicles.

Asked on Monday if a preliminary agreement had been reached between both sides, a source familiar with the talks replied "yes," without providing further details.

Negotiations with GM took place on Sunday night and into the early morning, according to CNBC.

The deal's terms are generally similar to earlier agreements with Ford and Stellantis, including a 25 percent hourly pay raise and cost-of-living adjustments, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

GM and the union declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

At its height, the strike mobilized more than 45,000 of the UAW's 146,000 members working for the Big Three automakers.

"For months we've said that record profits mean record contracts," UAW President Shawn Fain said in an earlier statement, after the preliminary deal with Ford was reached.

"And UAW family, our Stand Up Strike has delivered," he added.