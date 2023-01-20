US Aviation Administration Says No Malice Was Behind Outage of Notifications System

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released on Friday preliminary details of its investigation into last week's outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system, stating that no malicious intention was behind the incident.

Earlier, the body reported that a mistake by an employee was the cause of the malfunction that damaged database files.

"A preliminary FAA review of last week's outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system determined that contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working to correct synchronization between the live Primary database and a backup database.

The agency has so far found no evidence of a cyber-attack or malicious intent," the FAA said.

The FAA also said that the system had been fully restored and made "more resilient."

"The agency is acting quickly to adopt any other lessons learned in our efforts to ensure the continuing robustness of the nation's air traffic control system," the FAA added.

On January 11, the agency reported the outage of the NOTAM, which notifies aircraft pilots about potential hazards or restrictions in real time. The FAA ordered all domestic flights to be temporarily delayed. Within several hours, air traffic operations were resumed.

