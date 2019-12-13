US Aviation Administration Warns Boeing Timetable to Fly 737 Max 'Not Realistic'

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dixon plans to meet with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Thursday amid concerns that the US aircraft maker is overly optimistic on a timetable for the 737 Max's certification to return to service, according to an FAA email sent to the US Senate and House of Representatives aviation oversight committees.

"The administrator [Dixon] is concerned that Boeing continues to pursue a return-to-service schedule that is not realistic due to delays that have accumulated for a variety of reasons," the FAA email said. "More concerning, the administrator wants to directly address the perception that some of Boeing's public statements have been designed to force FAA into taking quicker action."

Later on Thursday, Dickson will meet Muilenburg to ensure that Boeing is clear on FAA's expectations regarding the ongoing review of the 737 MAX.

"The administrator believes it is in the interest of safety and the overall certification efforts of FAA and the international community that we continue to make progress while taking the time to get this right," the release said.

The FAA grounded the 737 Max in March following two crashes in a five-month period, in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 passengers and crew.

Boeing said in November that the company hoped to begin flying the aircraft by the end of the year, but Dickson said earlier this week that the certification process would likely extend into 2020.

US airlines that fly the 737 Max have reportedly begun scheduling flights beginning in March.