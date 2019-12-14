UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aviation Agency Downgrades Venezuela's Air Safety Rating - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

US Aviation Agency Downgrades Venezuela's Air Safety Rating - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Federal Aviation Administration said in a press release on Friday that it has downgraded Venezuela's air safety rating after it found that the country does not comply with international safety standards.

"The US Department of Transportation's (DOT's) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced that the Venezuelan regime does not comply with International Civil Aviation Organization safety standards under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program and has been assigned a Category 2 rating," the release said.

The FAA pointed out in the release that it had conducted an extensive review on Venezuela's air standards based on safety-related information available.

Category 2 rating means Venezuela lacks the laws or regulations necessary to oversee air carriers in accordance with the minimum of international standards.

The FAA said Venezuela's civil aviation authority is deficient in one or more areas that may include technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, inspection procedures, or resolution of safety concerns.

Flights between the United States and Venezuela are currently suspended due to the ongoing crisis in the latter, the release noted.

Related Topics

Resolution United States Venezuela May

Recent Stories

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

28 minutes ago

Prime Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

30 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad student ..

30 minutes ago

UK Can Ratify Brexit Deal Swiftly After Tories Ele ..

30 minutes ago

Russia's Nord Stream 2 Project to Happen Despite S ..

30 minutes ago

EU Parliament Congratulates Johnson, Expects UK to ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.