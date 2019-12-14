(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The Federal Aviation Administration said in a press release on Friday that it has downgraded Venezuela's air safety rating after it found that the country does not comply with international safety standards.

"The US Department of Transportation's (DOT's) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today announced that the Venezuelan regime does not comply with International Civil Aviation Organization safety standards under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program and has been assigned a Category 2 rating," the release said.

The FAA pointed out in the release that it had conducted an extensive review on Venezuela's air standards based on safety-related information available.

Category 2 rating means Venezuela lacks the laws or regulations necessary to oversee air carriers in accordance with the minimum of international standards.

The FAA said Venezuela's civil aviation authority is deficient in one or more areas that may include technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping, inspection procedures, or resolution of safety concerns.

Flights between the United States and Venezuela are currently suspended due to the ongoing crisis in the latter, the release noted.