US Aviation Agency Grounds Virgin Galactic In 'Mishap' Probe - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered all Virgin Galactic space operations suspended while it investigates a mishap to the company's SpaceshipTwo on a reentry procedure over New Mexico on July 11, the agency said on Thursday.

"The FAA is overseeing the Virgin Galactic investigation of its July 11 SpaceShipTwo mishap that occurred over Spaceport America, New Mexico. SpaceShipTwo deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America," FAA public relations specialist Steve Kulm said in a statement shared with Sputnik.

Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 space mission diverted from its approved flight plan for one minute and forty-one seconds before the pilots were able to correct course, according to published reports.

"Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety," Kulm said.

 The FAA is responsible for protecting the US public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry operations, Kulm said.

