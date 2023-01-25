US Aviation Agency Proposes Airworthiness Directive for Two-Decades-Old Boeing 757 Jets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed on Wednesday an airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 757 airplanes after safety concerns were raised regarding cracks in hidden areas of the aircraft, which has not been produced in the past two decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposed on Wednesday an airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 757 airplanes after safety concerns were raised regarding cracks in hidden areas of the aircraft, which has not been produced in the past two decades.

"This proposed AD was prompted by the potential for cracks to start in hidden areas underneath the scuff plates in the fuselage skin and bear strap of certain doors," the FAA said.

The aviation authority proposed an inspection or maintenance records check for repairs in the areas around the fuselage skin door cutout, as well as on lower corners of certain doors and other applicable on-condition actions.

"The FAA is proposing this AD to address the unsafe condition(s) on these products," it said.

The FAA also said that comments on the proposed airworthiness directive must be received within 45 days in the US Federal Register for them to be acted on.

According to media reports, the 757 aircraft was a successful jet line for Boeing, with some 1,050 units built. Boeing decided in late 2003 to end production of the airplanes because of the increased capabilities of its newest 737 jets and the potential of an all-new 787 jet to fulfill the 757 market's needs.

"A re-launch of the 757 could prove to be an excellent move," trade journal simpleflying.com said in a September blog on its website. "If the range can be increased, the higher capacity and ability to operate at smaller airports could ensure solid sales."

Boeing did not immediately comment on the FAA's proposed airworthiness directive.