UrduPoint.com

US Aviation Agency Says All Operations Back To Normal After Suffering Computer Outage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 10:24 PM

US Aviation Agency Says All Operations Back to Normal After Suffering Computer Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that all of its operations are back to normal after a computer outage that affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) occurred this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that all of its operations are back to normal after a computer outage that affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) occurred this week.

"FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The grounding of flights across the United States due to a system problem was the result of a damaged database file and there is no evidence of a cyber attack, the FAA said on Wednesday.

The FAA said it is working to further pinpoint the cause of the problem and take steps to prevent future disruptions.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter United States All

Recent Stories

Tennis: Adelaide International results

Tennis: Adelaide International results

1 second ago
 Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Af ..

Bilawal speaks with Muttaqi; condemns attack on Afghan foreign ministry

3 seconds ago
 Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premat ..

Virgin Orbit Rocket Failure in UK Caused by Premature Shutdown of Engine - Compa ..

8 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Had Good Talk With Biden, Wants to Discuss Issues ..

8 minutes ago
 Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

Subsidized flour stalls set up in Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Former England batter Ballance makes winning Zimba ..

Former England batter Ballance makes winning Zimbabwe debut

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.