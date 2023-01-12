US Aviation Agency Says All Operations Back to Normal After Suffering Computer Outage

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that all of its operations are back to normal after a computer outage that affected the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) occurred this week

"FAA operations are back to normal, and we are seeing no unusual delays or cancellations this morning," the agency wrote on Twitter.

The grounding of flights across the United States due to a system problem was the result of a damaged database file and there is no evidence of a cyber attack, the FAA said on Wednesday.

The FAA said it is working to further pinpoint the cause of the problem and take steps to prevent future disruptions.