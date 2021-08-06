US Aviation Agency Says Boeing 737 MAX Planes May Have Potential Fire Suppression Issue

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a directive on Thursday warning that Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft may have a potential fire suppression issue.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an immediately adopted Airworthiness Directive (AD) for all Boeing 737‘8, 737‘9, and 737‘8200 (MAX) airplanes; and certain Model 737-800 and 737-900ER series airplanes," the agency said in a statement. "This AD addresses potential issues with reduced fire suppression capabilities in the cargo hold of airplanes operating with a failed electronic flow control of the air conditioning packs.

"

The FAA directive prohibits operators from carrying items in the cargo hold of aircraft that may be experiencing issues with reduced fire suppression capabilities. However, the cargo hold may be able to transport items that are non-flammable and non-combustible, the agency said.

The directive affects some 663 airplanes registered in the United States and about 2,204 other aircraft around the world, the agency said.