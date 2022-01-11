US Aviation Agency Says Briefly Halted Flights on West Coast Monday Night

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday that it briefly halted flights at some airports on the United States' West Coast and is currently reviewing the matter.

"As a matter of precaution, the FAA temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast on Monday evening," an agency spokesperson said.

"Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures. We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events."

Flights were halted around the same time North Korea test fired a hypersonic missile.