UrduPoint.com

US Aviation Agency Says Briefly Halted Flights On West Coast Monday Night

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Aviation Agency Says Briefly Halted Flights on West Coast Monday Night

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday that it briefly halted flights at some airports on the United States' West Coast and is currently reviewing the matter.

"As a matter of precaution, the FAA temporarily paused departures at some airports along the West Coast on Monday evening," an agency spokesperson said. "Full operations resumed in less than 15 minutes. The FAA regularly takes precautionary measures. We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events."

The FAA halted the flights around on Monday around the same time when North Korea test-fired a hypersonic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The launch came less than a week after North Korea conducted its first missile test in 2022.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory, or to its allies, but added that North Korea's weapons program has a destabilizing impact.

"It violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions, it poses a threat to the DPRK's (North Korea) neighbors and the broader international community," Price said.

The State department spokesperson also said Washington continues to call on Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations and engage in substantive dialogue.

"We continue to believe that diplomacy is the best path forward, and we're going to continue to plot out that course with our allies... and we will be ready if the DPRK (North Korea) demonstrates that it is willing to engage," Price added.

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Pyongyang Same Price Japan United States North Korea All From Best

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

1 hour ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

1 hour ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

1 hour ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

1 hour ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.