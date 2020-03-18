UrduPoint.com
US Aviation Agency Says Closing Air Traffic Control Tower At Chicago Airport Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a statement said it is temporarily closing the air traffic control tower at Chicago Midway Airport after several employees at the facility tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is temporarily closing while we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians," the FAA said on Tuesday. "Earlier today, several technicians at the facility tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"

The FAA noted that the airport remains open and operations will continue under a limited capacity until the situation is resolved.

The US death toll has almost reached 100 and there are more than 6,400 cases recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide there are now more than 197,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in at least 150 states including over 7,900 deaths and 80,000 recoveries.

