US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) plans to warn pilots and airlines over possible technical disruptions that can be caused by a new 5G wireless services as it is rolled out nowadays, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The FAA is currently drafting a special bulletin and mandates that would provide pilots with information on which automated cockpit features could be affected by the 5G towers on the ground. The aviation watchdog is expected to introduce the documents with warnings in early December, the report said.

At the same time, the new warnings will not be directed at passengers' use of cell phones, according to the report.

The inability to use automated features due to the 5G interference, including equipment helping airplanes land in poor weather or prevent crashes, can result in flight cancellations, delays or diversions in 46 of the US largest metropolitan areas where the wireless towers are installed, the officials said.

FAA and Federal Communications Commission officials also said they are discussing the safety concerns and there is a chance that the air-safety regulators will eventually be able to issue more targeted warnings resulting in fewer travel disruptions.