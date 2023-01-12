US Aviation Authorities Say Flight Shutdown Linked to Damaged Database, Not Cyber Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The grounding of flights across the United States due to a system problem was the result of a damaged database file and there is no evidence of a cyber attack, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

"We are continuing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the Notice to Air Missions system outage. Our preliminary work has traced the outage to a damaged database file. At this time, there is no evidence of a cyber attack," the FAA said via Twitter on Wednesday.

The FAA is working to further pinpoint the cause of the problem and take steps to prevent future disruptions, the FAA added.