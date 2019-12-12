UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aviation Authority Admits Mistake Made On Boeing 737 Max Approval

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:40 AM

US Aviation Authority Admits Mistake Made on Boeing 737 Max Approval

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The head of US aviation confirmed to Congress that the agency made a mistake in allowing the Boeing 737 Max planes to fly after a 2018 crash.

The congressional hearing was focused on two crashes - the first involving an Indonesian Lion Air flight in October 2018 and the second, an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March - that killed a total of 346 people.

"Yes," Federal Aviation Authority chief Stephen Dickson said on Wednesday when asked if the FAA was mistaken in allowing the Max to remain on air after the first crash.

On top of Boeing's own safety lapses amid evidence showing the plane maker's top executives delayed in making engineering changes that could have averted both crashes, lawmakers are also taking the FAA to task for weak certification procedures that allowed the Max to escape scrutiny.

Dickson's admission of mistake came after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg had owned up in October to the company faults in leading up to the crashes.

Evidence shows a senior Boeing production executive who discovered preliminary problems with Max tried in vain to get the company to make changes to the plane four months before the first crash.

Investigations have since revealed that errors in the functioning of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System were the likely cause of the crashes.

While Dickson admitted to the FAA's fault on Wednesday, he told the congressional hearing that the US aviation safety system is not broken "but improvements can be made."

He denied lawmakers' suggestions that FAA staff prioritized certification over safety in the interest of meeting work and compensation targets.

Dickson said US aviation safety standards were on par with those in Europe and added that human, or pilot, error was sometimes as big a factor to accidents as machine, or system, error.

"As cockpits become more and more automated over the decades, the job of flying a plane doesn't get easier," Dickson said. "It's important to keep the pilot engaged with the flight path. Humans are not very good passive monitors."

Dickson also told reporters just before the start of Wednesday's hearing that the FAA will not allow the Max to take to the air before 2020 amid more checks on the planes. A former air force pilot, Dickson said he would fly the Max himself before certifying it airworthy.

Related Topics

Hearing Europe Company Job Dickson March October Congress 2018 2020 Top

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

5 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

6 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

6 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.