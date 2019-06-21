UrduPoint.com
US Aviation Body Bans Flights Over Iran's Waters Amid Increased Military Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that it had banned the country's airlines from flying over the Iranian waters in the the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman because of increased military activities and risks of miscalculations in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The move comes after Iran on Thursday downed a US spy drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf, for entering the national airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace. US President Donald Trump said Iran had made a "big mistake" but later told reporters perhaps it was not intentional.

"All flight operations in the overwater area of the Tehran Flight Information Region (FIR) (OIIX) above the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman only are prohibited until further notice due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the region, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations and potential for miscalculation of mis-identification," FAA said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ban applies to all US air carriers and commercial operators.

US-Iranian tensions escalated over the recent weeks in the wake of attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The United States blamed the attacks on Iran and boosted its military presence in the region, while Tehran dismissed claimed it had a role in the incidents.

