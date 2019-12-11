UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aviation Chief Says Boeing 737 MAX Won't Be Recertified Until 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:04 PM

US aviation chief says Boeing 737 MAX won't be recertified until 2020

The Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes, won't be cleared to fly until 2020, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes, won't be cleared to fly until 2020, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday.

FAA chief Steve Dickson told CNBC the agency's process for approving the MAX resumption still has 10 or 11 milestones, including a certification flight and a public comment period.

"If you just do the math, it's going to extend into 2020," Dickson said.

Related Topics

Dickson March 2020

Recent Stories

Commander Navy Islamic Republic Of Iran Visits Var ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Law Minister says strict action would be ta ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs for provision of stipends t ..

1 minute ago

PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs to adhere transparent proce ..

1 minute ago

FIA arrests accused at Multan Airport

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.