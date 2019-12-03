US Aviation Chief to Testify Over 737 Max Certification Next Week - House Panel

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A US House oversight committee in a notice on Monday announced that the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify next week over the certification of the Boeing 737 Max jet.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on December 11, the schedule released by panel chairman, Congressman Peter DeFazio, revealed.

The panel will examine how and why the agency certified the Boeing 737 Max aircraft which was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people and led to the worldwide grounding of the aircraft, the committee's website says.

The upcoming hearing will mark the third public hearing by the full committee in response to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that were blamed on a faulty system that took control of both aircraft away from pilots and forced both to the ground shortly after takeoff.

The 737 Max has been grounded since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019, which followed a similar crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018.

Boeing expects approval of fixes and re-certification of the passenger jet as safe to fly in early 2020.