UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Aviation Chief To Testify Over 737 Max Certification Next Week - House Panel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:20 AM

US Aviation Chief to Testify Over 737 Max Certification Next Week - House Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A US House oversight committee in a notice on Monday announced that the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify next week over the certification of the Boeing 737 Max jet.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson is scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on December 11, the schedule released by panel chairman, Congressman Peter DeFazio, revealed.

The panel will examine how and why the agency certified the Boeing 737 Max aircraft which was involved in two crashes that killed 346 people and led to the worldwide grounding of the aircraft, the committee's website says.

The upcoming hearing will mark the third public hearing by the full committee in response to crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that were blamed on a faulty system that took control of both aircraft away from pilots and forced both to the ground shortly after takeoff.

The 737 Max has been grounded since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019, which followed a similar crash of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018.

Boeing expects approval of fixes and re-certification of the passenger jet as safe to fly in early 2020.

Related Topics

Hearing Dickson Indonesia Ethiopia March October December 2018 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Trump, Netanyahu Discuss 'Threat From Iran,' Other ..

35 minutes ago

Oman Proposes Holding Conference on Middle East, Y ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

1 hour ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa grie ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.