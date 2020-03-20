US Aviation Industry Urge Trump Admiration, Congress to Protect Workers

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Trump administration and Congress must act immediately to prevent the collapse of the US civil aviation industry, 30 organizations representing the sector said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders.

"We sincerely request the Administration and Congress work as one to act as quickly as possible to financially protect our industry and the livelihood of our employees, who are the backbone of aviation," the letter said on Thursday. "The breadth and immediacy of the need to act cannot be overstated. It is urgent and unprecedented."

The letter was released by the Airlines for America, the industry trade organization for the leading US airlines.

The industry is requesting immediate financial assistance in order to protect 11 million jobs, the trade group said in a statement with the letter.